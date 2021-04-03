- EVENTS
Dubai: 5 tips to prevent food poisoning as summer arrives
The authority issued guidelines to follow while cooking to avoid unwanted symptoms.
The Dubai Municipality on Saturday issued cooking tips to follow in order to prevent food poisoning.
According to a social media post, food poisoning is caused by eating contaminated food with bacteria or parasites resulting from incorrectly handling food and violating safety instructions
Food poisoning is caused by eating contaminated food with bacteria or parasites resulting from incorrectly handling food and violating safety instructions. Symptoms include nausea, fever, diarrhea, or abdominal pain.
The authority offered five tips to follow to avoid food poisoning:
1.Hygiene: Wash your hands utensils and food surfaces often
2.Separation: Use different cutting boards and tools for vegetables
3.Food preservation: Store fruits, poultry, meat, seafood and eggs separately in the refrigerator
4.Cooking: Cook foods to a safe temperature and keep food warm after cooking.
5.Refrigerate: Refrigerate or freeze perishable foods (fruits and leafy vegetables) promptly within two hours of purchasing them.
Symptoms that could indicate you have food poisoning include nausea, fever, diarrhoea, or abdominal pain.
