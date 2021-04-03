- EVENTS
UAE weather: Mercury to go up gradually this month
Weather conditions to see rapid changes during the month
There will be rapid changes in weather conditions throughout the month of April with temperature increasing gradually over most parts of the UAE as the country passes through the spring period, according to forecasters.
A climate summary report for April which was issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said: “This month is considered one of the months of the first transition period (spring), this period characterised by rapid change and variation of atmospheric pressure, thus leading to changes of weather conditions. “The apparent movement of the sun will continue to move north towards the cancer orbit, where daytime gradually increases in the northern hemisphere and air temperature increases gradually over most parts of the country while mean air temperatures increase with 3-5 degrees during this month compared to March.
“Humidity decreases slightly during the month of April compared to March, especially during the second half of the month. While there are chances of fog formation during first half of the month, its occurrence may decrease during second half of April,” the NCM said in a statement.
Likely air temperature in April
-Mean air temperature — 26 and 29 °C
-Mean Maximum air temperature — 32 and 36 ° C
-Mean Minimum air temperature — 20 and 23 ° C
Highest max temperature recorded in April— 46.9°C at AlRuwais in 2012
-Lowest min temperature recorded in April— 5°C at Jabal Jais in 2013
