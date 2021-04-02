UAE: What will the weather be like in April? NCM explains

The weather authority predicts rapid changes in weather throughout the month.

The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology predicts rapid changes in weather conditions throughout the month of April, with temperatures increasing gradually as the country passes through the spring period.

A climate summary report for April which was issued on Thursday by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) read: “The apparent movement of the sun will continue to move north towards the Cancer orbit, where daytime gradually increases in the northern hemisphere and air temperature increases gradually over most parts of the country.”

Mean air temperatures increase by 3-5 degrees during the month as compared to March, according to the report.

The NCM explained that the effect of Siberian high pressure will weaken while monsoon depressions will affect the region.

The extension of the monsoon Red Sea trough from the west and Indian monsoon depression from the east especially during late April will cause the number of clouds to increase at times over some areas with the chance of rain.

”Humidity decreases slightly during the month of April compared to March, especially during the second half of the month. With chances of fog/mist formation during the first half of the month over scattered parts of the country while the frequency of occurrences of fog/mist decrease during the second half of April,” the NCM said in a statement.

Climatic statistics for April

Air temperature

-Mean air temperature ranging between 26 and 29 ° C.

-Mean Maximum air temperature ranging between 32 and 36 ° C.

-Mean Minimum air temperature ranging between 20 and 23 ° C.

Relative Humidity

-Mean relative humidity 44%

-Mean maximum relative humidity ranging between 62 % to 82 %.

-Mean minimum relative humidity ranging between 18 % to 28 %.

Wind Speed

Mean wind speeds will be 13 kmph.

