Dubai: 4 heroes from viral cat rescue video get Dh50,000 each from Sheikh Mohammed

The group were hailed as "unsung heroes" by the ruler

The four Dubai residents, who went viral after saving the life of a pregnant cat as she fell from a second-floor balcony, have received generous cash prizes from the Dubai Ruler.

Hailed as “unsung heroes” by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the four men have received Dh50,000 each for their quick thinking that saved the cat’s life.

Proud and happy to see such acts of kindness in our beautiful city.

Whoever identifies these unsung heroes, please help us thank them. pic.twitter.com/SvSBmM7Oxe — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 24, 2021

An official from the Dubai Ruler’s Office visited Ashraf, a Moroccan watchman; Atif Mehmood, a Pakistani salesman; Nasser, an Indian driver working with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); and Mohammed Rashid – who shot the viral video – and handed over an envelope containing the cash.

Hailing from diverse backgrounds, the three men did not know each other prior to the incident. “We all sort of just came together to save the cat,” Atif had told Khaleej Times earlier.

In the video, the cat is seen dangling from the balcony. A group of three men quickly takes position below with a bedsheet spread out as a safety net. The cat falls into the bedsheet, possibly saving her life. The men then pat her as she walks away unharmed.

Sheikh Mohammed had shared the video on Twitter, urging people who could identify them to thank them on his behalf.