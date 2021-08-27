Dubai: 4 heroes from viral cat rescue video get Dh50,000 each from Sheikh Mohammed
The group were hailed as "unsung heroes" by the ruler
The four Dubai residents, who went viral after saving the life of a pregnant cat as she fell from a second-floor balcony, have received generous cash prizes from the Dubai Ruler.
Hailed as “unsung heroes” by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the four men have received Dh50,000 each for their quick thinking that saved the cat’s life.
Proud and happy to see such acts of kindness in our beautiful city.— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 24, 2021
Whoever identifies these unsung heroes, please help us thank them. pic.twitter.com/SvSBmM7Oxe
An official from the Dubai Ruler’s Office visited Ashraf, a Moroccan watchman; Atif Mehmood, a Pakistani salesman; Nasser, an Indian driver working with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); and Mohammed Rashid – who shot the viral video – and handed over an envelope containing the cash.
Hailing from diverse backgrounds, the three men did not know each other prior to the incident. “We all sort of just came together to save the cat,” Atif had told Khaleej Times earlier.
In the video, the cat is seen dangling from the balcony. A group of three men quickly takes position below with a bedsheet spread out as a safety net. The cat falls into the bedsheet, possibly saving her life. The men then pat her as she walks away unharmed.
Sheikh Mohammed had shared the video on Twitter, urging people who could identify them to thank them on his behalf.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hazy, windy weekend ahead
Fog reduces visibility in some areas on Friday READ MORE
-
Education
UAE makes Covid test result mandatory for in-...
NCEMA announces protocols for in-person education at UAE institutions READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Red, orange, green: 3 colours to rate schools'...
The mechanism aims to ensure optimum health standards are followed... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Woman to pay Dh15,000 as compensation for...
Earlier, the Abu Dhabi criminal court found her guilty and imposed a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 994 Covid-19 cases, 1,570 recoveries, ...
Over 73.1 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Start-up of Unit 2 of Barakah Plant completed
The milestone highlights efforts to decarbonize the country's energy... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed rewards 4 heroes from...
The group were hailed as "unsung heroes" by the ruler READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai to smash stereotypes of Arab women
UAE will host the first world fair to be held in the Arab world READ MORE
News
Afghanistan: UAE facilitates evacuation of 28,000 people
26 August 2021
Aviation
Emirates adds another flight on Dubai-Muscat route
26 August 2021
News
UAE: Indian, Filipino, Jordanian share Dh1m in Mahzooz draw
26 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school