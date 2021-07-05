Dubai: 3 on trial for forging document to avoid paying Dh6.4 million

While the victim was abroad, a lawyer contacted him asking if he'd given the power of attorney to a compatriot.

Three businessmen of different nationalities are facing trial on charges of forging an official document.

According to the Public Prosecution, the three men forged a power of attorney letter attributed to a judicial authority in one of the Arab countries and tried to use it to waive the victim’s right to payment as per a Dubai Court ruling.

The court had previously ruled in favour of the victim, a 61-year-old Arab investor, and ordered two of the accused — a GCC national and an Asian — to pay him approximately Dh6,435,000.

The investor stated that, after the court ruling, he had left the country for Europe. While he was abroad, the lawyer on the case contacted him asking if he'd given the power of attorney to a compatriot (the third accused) to drop the case and waive his right to the payment ordered by the court.

The victim denied knowing the accused or appointing him, and stated that he did not sign any document in this regard. He stressed that the said power of attorney letter was forged, as he was in Europe the day the letter was issued, so the fingerprint on the document could not belong to him.