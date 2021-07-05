Dubai: 3 on trial for forging document to avoid paying Dh6.4 million
While the victim was abroad, a lawyer contacted him asking if he'd given the power of attorney to a compatriot.
Three businessmen of different nationalities are facing trial on charges of forging an official document.
According to the Public Prosecution, the three men forged a power of attorney letter attributed to a judicial authority in one of the Arab countries and tried to use it to waive the victim’s right to payment as per a Dubai Court ruling.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai: 2 men face trial for trading in fake currency notes, duping victim of $30,000
>> Woman jailed for marrying 3 men, taking nearly Dh44,000 as Mahr money
The court had previously ruled in favour of the victim, a 61-year-old Arab investor, and ordered two of the accused — a GCC national and an Asian — to pay him approximately Dh6,435,000.
The investor stated that, after the court ruling, he had left the country for Europe. While he was abroad, the lawyer on the case contacted him asking if he'd given the power of attorney to a compatriot (the third accused) to drop the case and waive his right to the payment ordered by the court.
The victim denied knowing the accused or appointing him, and stated that he did not sign any document in this regard. He stressed that the said power of attorney letter was forged, as he was in Europe the day the letter was issued, so the fingerprint on the document could not belong to him.
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: 2 men face trial for trading in fake...
Defendants lure with bogus online advertisement, Dubai Police say. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hazy, humid day ahead; temperature...
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 45°C to... READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Ministry of Education warns teenagers about...
New social media campaign aims to safeguard impressionable minds not... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai: New mini bus depot launched
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is also introducing... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Full list: 8 countries with Emirates flight...
The travel restrictions are in keeping with government directives due ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Lionel Messi kicks off 3-month...
The UAE will host the mega event from October 1, 2021, to March 31,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Philippines to send 4 flights to UAE for stranded ...
While the July 12 flight is already fully booked, seats for three... READ MORE
-
News
UAE jobs: Bank, FMCG firm hiring; salary Dh7,000
Attractive pay packages and incentives are on offer. READ MORE
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says
2 votes | 1 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program