Dubai: 2 men face trial for trading in fake currency notes and duping a victim of $30,000
Defendants lure with bogus online advertisement, Dubai Police say.
Two men of African origin are facing trial for trading in fake currency notes and duping a 65-year-old victim of Arab descent.
Court records revealed that the incident had occurred in March, when the victim saw an online advertisement about a currency exchange service.
The victim contacted the available number and expressed his desire to sell US dollars.
The scammer claimed that though he was not in the UAE, he could help the victim through his contacts within the country.Accordingly, the victim called a number provided by the scammer and met with his two contacts at Deira City Centre in Dubai to sell $30,000 for Dh75,000 the following day.
The first defendant ran away from the spot after the victim handed him $30,000.
Though the victim received Dh75,000 from the defendants, the currency notes proved to be counterfeit.
Soon, the Dubai Police acted with alacrity and arrested the duo.
