Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested

Web report/Dubai
Filed on April 28, 2021
File photo

The men were armed with knives and wooden bats

The Dubai Police have arrested a group of men involved in a brawl that left three dead and three critically injured.

The violent brawl broke out between 13 people armed with knives and wooden bats over a Dh5,000 debt.

The police arrested the suspects within 24 hours after the incident was reported.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of Criminal Investigation, said the police were alerted about the brawl in an area that comes under the jurisdiction of the Naif Police Station.

“Our officers were immediately dispatched to the scene. On arriving there, the police found three bodies and another three severely injured. Seven suspects managed to flee the scene before the police arrived," the officer added.

In all, the police have arrested 10 suspects. The injured suspects are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The suspects have been referred to the competent authorities for further legal action, Brig Al Jallaf said.




