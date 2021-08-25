News
Dubai: 2 maids on trial for stealing gold jewellery worth Dh250,000

Afkar Abdullah /Dubai
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 25, 2021
Alamy

Jewellery was found in a suitcase that contained clothes


Two maids of African origin are standing trial at the Dubai Criminal Court for stealing gold jewellery worth Dh250,000 from their employer.

Police records showed the incident had occurred in June, when their employee, who is of Arab origin, filed a complaint about the theft of his mother’s jewellery from a wooden box that was kept in a wardrobe.

He alleged that he noticed the theft when his mother asked him to take out the jewellery.

Initially, the maids were the prime suspects of the theft, as an abnormal weight was found in one of their suitcases that contained clothes.

Later, a secret pocket was found in the suitcase, where the jewellery was hidden.

The suspects were arrested after the employer filed the complaint.

