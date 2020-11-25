Drive to end violence against women launched in UAE
The pandemic has brought about a work-life imbalance resulting in abuse being inflicted on women by those around them.
The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) will launch the sixth edition of its campaign to fight violence against women, it was announced on Tuesday.
The campaign seeks to shed light on the importance of women’s mental health, especially amid Covid-19, the DFWAC said.
The pandemic has brought about a work-life imbalance resulting in “certain emotional, mental and, in some cases, other types of abuse being inflicted on women” by those around them.
The 16-day campaign will run from November 25 (International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) to December 10 (Human Rights Day).
It will be organised in conjunction with the global UNiTE to End Violence against Women campaign launched by the Secretary-General of the United Nations.
The campaign will feature virtual lectures, awareness efforts and podcasts that will be published on the foundation’s social media accounts under the #Newnormal. The foundation’s buildings will also light up in orange during the first week, in support of the fight against gender-based violence.
Sheikha Al Mansouri, acting director-general of the foundation, said: “We live in a country that values the status of women and recognises the importance of their role in building society...We launched the campaign to highlight the importance of women’s issues.”
