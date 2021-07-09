District One in Dubai: A city within a city

Comparatively a new feature to dot Dubai’s architectural canvas, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City District One redefines luxury, class and prestige

The clear blue-green water of the District One’s Crystal Lagoon sparkles playfully as the rays of the sun gleam on the surface, sending out cool vibes even in the blazing summer heat.

As the sun gradually ebbs over the horizon, the lagoon takes on a fresh avatar with the waters lapping up lazily on the sandy white shores that stretch 14km across. A picture-perfect, Instagrammable scene.

Comparatively a new feature to dot Dubai’s ever-expanding architectural canvas, Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City District One redefines luxury, class and prestige. The gated community offers an exclusive and bespoke lifestyle, characterised by top-notch construction, dedicated lush green spaces, a warm mix of nationalities, and of course, the cherry on top, the 7km-long world’s largest manmade lagoon.

Designed for families, the community offers villas, mansions and even signature plots, providing an ample choice of anywhere between 4 bedrooms and 8 bedrooms. Like all things Dubai, District One reflects the versatile nature that defines the city. In the choice of villas, too, D1 offers you various choices between modern Arabic, contemporary and Mediterranean styles. Parks, supermarkets, community spaces and restaurants have sprung up in the consistently developing locality, as D1 continues to attract the Who’s Who of UAE.

With Business Bay, Dubai Design District and Downtown Dubai with a short driving distance, and Old Dubai not too far away either, District One offers an ideal connectivity across many important Dubai landmarks, amenities, good schools and healthcare institutions. Often touted as a city within a city, the cosmopolitan neighbourhood has quickly become popular with those who prefer a niche, quiet lifestyle, coupled with the comfort of close proximity to the happening heart of Dubai.

“District One has now become an address due to its ‘liveable’ factor,” says Noushad Thotton, Director at YAS Properties. “The lifestyle is luxurious, the ambience cosmopolitan, and the construction is a class apart. It’s an ideal location for businesspeople looking to cut back on commute time, and yet, are not willing to compromise on standard of living. It’s also a great place to bring up children, since they get an exposure to several nationalities, languages and culture. The lagoon is obviously a unique selling point which serves as a regular platform for community meetups. Some parts of the lagoon are designated areas where one can even swim.”

With more construction happening in the next phase, there’s a lot more to look forward to in this incredible community that has already carved a niche for its unique approach to luxury, quality and standard of living.

‘I can’t imagine living anywhere else’

Three years ago, when Asnhi Shamlal, her husband and two daughters moved into District One, it looked very different from what is today. Asnhi’s family was among the first ones to live in the community; in fact, they were one of the first to get their keys.

“It’s great how far the community has developed in such a short time. We came here for the community feel and we were not disappointed. It gives us the best of both worlds; a nice community ambience and yet it’s connected to many important locations in Dubai. I feel that the central location is actually its main highlight since it’s minutes away from places like Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates. With so many amenities at close distance and the incredible ambience available within, I can’t imagine living anywhere else now”.

Iconic Landmarks:

Meydan One Mall

Meydan One Civic Plaza

Meydan Racecourse and Grandstand

The Track Meydan Golf

The Meydan Hotel

Crystal Lagoon