Daman launches mobile branches service for elderly

New service offering comes in cooperation with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi

In cooperation with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the National Health Insurance Company — Daman has launched its Lain Endaak (We'll Reach You) mobile branch service.

The new provision allows senior citizens and people of determination to access Daman services. With branch services typically offered in physical and virtual (Hayakom) branches, the mobile vehicle visits these customers by appointment to allow them to manage their accounts and apply for new services from the comfort of their own homes.

This initiative reinforces the Department of Health’s sustained endeavour to provide each segment of Abu Dhabi society with the highest standards of accessibility to quality healthcare, in line with our vision and global best practice

The new service is in line with the directives of the UAE's wise leadership and the vision of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi to provide integrated and inclusive health insurance and care for all members of society.

Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “This initiative reinforces the department’s sustained endeavour to provide each segment of Abu Dhabi society with the highest standards of accessibility to quality healthcare, in line with our vision and global best practice.

“Daman’s resolution to continually create an enhanced customer experience through implementing unparalleled innovative solutions is highly valued by the Department. Such services contribute to senior citizens and people of determination overcoming key challenges that they may face in accessing physical or virtual branches. This service further enables them to better manage their health insurance affairs and overall healthcare access, right from the comfort of their own homes. It thereby greatly improves their quality of life and experience,” he added.

The launch of the new service follows Daman’s successful introduction of a series of innovative initiatives, aimed at facilitating seamless service access to all community segments. This includes the recent launch of the Hayakoum virtual branch service, which allows more than 2.5 million subscribers to obtain virtual services without visiting the company's branches.

Khalid bin Shaiban Al Muhairi, Chairman of the National Health Insurance Company – Daman, said: “Daman consistently launches new services and solutions that enhance our customers’ broader experience. Today’s introduction of the Lain Endaak service is demonstrative of that ethos. It validates Daman’s commitment to innovation, in line with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership in providing leading innovative services for everyone.