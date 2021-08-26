Crime and Courts
UAE: Woman to pay Dh15,000 as compensation for physical assault in public

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 26, 2021

Earlier, the Abu Dhabi criminal court found her guilty and imposed a fine of Dh10,000.


The Abu Dhabi civil court has ordered a young woman, who assaulted a woman of Arab origin at a public place, to pay Dh15,000 to the victim as compensation.

Court documents revealed that the complainant had filed a lawsuit against the defendant and demanded Dh200,000 for physical, mental and material damages caused to her because she was assaulted and insulted in public.

She further alleged that the physical assault caused wounds to her face, shoulder and other parts of the body and she could not work for 20 days. Later, a medical report corroborated her claims.

She also asserted that her reputation was tarnished, and the attack also affected her psychologically.

Earlier, the Abu Dhabi criminal court had convicted the defendant and imposed a fine of Dh10,000 after she was found guilty of the physical assault.

The complainant had also filed a civil lawsuit against the defendant.

The Abu Dhabi civil court ordered the defendant to pay Dh15,000 to the victim as compensation for the damages she suffered and also foot the bill for all her legal expenses.

