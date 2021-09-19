UAE: Maid on trial for stealing cash, phones worth Dh9,700 from sponsor's home

The police recovered the stolen items from the maid's room

A 38-year-old African maid, who is accused of stealing cash, mobile phones and jewellery from her sponsor’s home, is facing trial at the Dubai Criminal Court.

According to the Dubai Police investigation, the sponsor lodged a complaint about the theft at the police station.

When the police searched the maid’s room in the house, they recovered the stolen items, which included Dh2,000 in cash, two mobile phones worth Dh7,000 and a gold necklace worth Dh700.

The police arrested the maid on charge of theft, and she was referred to the Dubai Public Prosecution for further legal proceedings.

Theft is punishable by law as per the UAE Federal Penal Code.

