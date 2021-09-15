UAE: Bogus media website spreads fake news about investments in Al Habtoor Group
Group says scammers deceiving people into investing in fake shares.
The Al Habtoor Group (AHG) has cautioned people in the UAE and around the world about a fake website that masquerades as Emirati daily Al Ittihad. The group said the website, www.alittihadae.com, published a fake report on September 8 about a young man who purportedly became a millionaire after investing in a non-existing AHG company.
It said that scammers are trying to deceive people into investing in fake shares in the group, claiming they are offered for trading.
Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, founding chairman of AHG, said his office received multiple calls about the authenticity of the 'news'. The callers said they were invited to invest in the 'new project'.
Al Habtoor said: "I was very shocked and disappointed to learn about this fraudulent attempt to deceive people and embezzle their hard-earned money. I thank everyone who contacted my office and me directly. I am sure there are many people who have been scammed that we do not know about.
"I would like to warn everyone approached by these scammers not to believe their words. News of such importance to our company would be announced officially by our offices through the appropriate channels. I urge people not to fall for the scams," he added.
The website also has an Instagram account under the handle @alitthadae80 with more than 19,000 followers.
Police complaint registered
Al Habtoor said: "The AHG's legal team has registered a complaint against this website and submitted all the information to the Dubai Police to help put an end to this fraud. We have also informed Al Ittihad newspaper in Abu Dhabi about the con since their good name is implicated."
