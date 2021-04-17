- EVENTS
UAE: 9-member gang arrested for stealing cash, jewellery worth Dh400,000
The Sharjah Police arrested the first suspect after an Emirati woman filed report stating that her house was robbed while she was away.
Cops in Sharjah have arrested a gang of nine criminals who stole money and jewelry worth more than Dh400,000.
The Sharjah Police arrested the first suspect after an Emirati woman filed report stating that her house was robbed while she was away. She reported the theft of various gold jewellery, a sum of Dh300,000 and other sums of money in various foreign currencies of a total value of more that Dh415,000.
The suspect admitted he had robbed several houses including the Emirati woman’s home with the help of eight men and a woman. Officers then nabbed rest of the gang members who confessed to their crimes and their roles in the incident.
Colonel Omar Abu Al Zoud, director of the criminal investigation department at the Sharjah Police, urged community members to install surveillance cameras at their homes, as well as keeping their valuables in safe places hard to reach.
