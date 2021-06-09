Man who conned UAE resident to get him driving licence told to pay Dh3,000 back

A resident, who was convicted of conning a young man into giving him cash after claiming that he would obtain a driving licence for him, has been instructed to pay back the Dh2,120 he took from him.

The Arab man was also told to pay Dh1,000 to the victim in civil compensation for the damages. Official court documents stated the Arab young man filed a lawsuit against the defendant demanding Dh12,500 in compensation for the damages in addition to paying his legal fees and other expenses.

In his lawsuit, he noted that the defendant took Dh2,120 from him after convincing him that he would get him a driving license. He said he waited for the defendant to help him obtain the driving license but in vain despite taking his cash.

The complainant reported the man to authorities who prosecuted him.

The Al Ain Criminal Court had earlier found the Arab man guilty of obtaining money through deception and he was fined Dh5,000.

The plaintiff then filed a civil lawsuit against him demanding compensation.

To support his claims, the man presented to the court a copy of the bank transfer to the defendant’s account, a copy of the penal judgment, and details of his WhatsApp conversation with the Arab man. The defendant had failed to attend the court to present his defense despite being summoned.

