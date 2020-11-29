Husband fined Dh10,000 for filing bogus cop complaint against wife in UAE
He had claimed she kidnapped their daughters and housemaid
The Ras Al Khaimah Misdemeanour Court has ordered an Arab man to pay a fine of Dh10,000 for filing a false police report against his wife. The court cleared him of the charges of assaulting his daughters and housemaid.
As per the prosecution charges, the defendant had filed a false police report, claiming his wife stole cash, official documents, and a car from his house. He also claimed she kidnapped their daughters and their housemaid.
The prosecution further accused the father of insulting his wife by using “abusive words” against her.
He was also charged with assaulting his daughters and their housemaid on a “regular basis”.
The defence lawyer had claimed that her client (the father) did not lodge a false police report. “He complained that his wife left their marital house without his permission after stealing all the official documents, and Dh200,000 he kept in his safe.”
The court, however, ruled that the man was guilty of filing a bogus police report.
