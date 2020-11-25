Gang steals Dh2.8m through phone fraud in UAE, arrested
The suspects duped bank customers by calling them to update their account information.
The Ajman Police have arrested a gang of three Asians, including a woman, for allegedly stealing more than Dh2.8 million from people’s bank accounts through phone fraud.
According to the police, the suspects duped bank customers by calling them to update their account information.
Lieutenant-Colonel Ahmed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department at the Ajman Police, said the police started investigation after receiving a complaint from a woman, who said she had been duped by some fraudsters. She lost Dh10,000 after providing her bank details to the unknown caller, who claimed that he is a bank executive. The caller asked her to update her bank details over phone and collected her account information. After some time, the woman discovered that she had lost Dh10,000 from her account.
The police managed to identify and locate the gang members in one of the residential towers in Al Nuaimiya area in Ajman.
The officers raided the apartment and arrested two men and a woman. The police also seized 21 mobile phones, tablets and laptops, in addition to bank cards in others’ names which were used in the fraud. A part of the money was recovered from the apartment in addition to some gold jewellery, the police added.
According to Lt-Col Al Nuaimi, the suspects confessed to defrauding a number of people, by collecting their bank details and stealing money from their accounts. The investigation also revealed that they were also involved in other cases of phone fraud.
He warned the public not to fall victims to such frauds and urged them to report any suspected calls to the police without delay.
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com
-
Crime and Courts
Gang steals Dh2.8m through phone fraud in UAE,...
The suspects duped bank customers by calling them to update their... READ MORE
-
Weather
Temperature drops below 10°C, rain likely in...
Wednesday’s top temperature will be 32 degrees in inland areas. READ MORE
-
News
RTA renames five Dubai Metro stations
Al Fahidi Metro Station is now Sharaf DG Metro Station. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE schools ‘exam-ready’ as CBSE...
UAE schools explained that in the Middle East, institutions are far... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews