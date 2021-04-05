Dubai worker on trial for stealing cable worth Dh400 from worksite

He allegedly stole the electric cable from the construction site and kept it in a bag while leaving to his accommodation

An Asian worker, 34, is standing trial in the Dubai Criminal Court on charges of stealing electric cables from the company he worked for.

According to court documents, the alleged incident occurred on January 31 while the defendant was leaving the construction site after finishing the day’s work.

A security official at the construction site got suspicious as the worker was seen to be leaving with a bag in his hand. The official, who is also an eyewitness in the ongoing trial, tried to question the worker, but he appeared perturbed by the move.

He checked the bag and found the cable in it. The worker told him that he had found the cable in front of his accommodation.

The security officer reported the matter to the manager of the construction site, who called the police and got the worker arrested.

A preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the worker stole electric cables worth Dh400, and purportedly caused his company a loss of Dh4,000.

The police referred the case to the public prosecution, which, in turn, submitted it to the Dubai Criminal Court.

The hearing has been adjourned till April 20.