Dubai: Man caught at airport trying to smuggle 1.7kg of marijuana in plastic bag
The man feigned ignorance about the bag’s contents.
A 58-year-old African man was nabbed while trying to smuggle 1.7kg of marijuana hidden in a plastic bag at the Dubai International Airport. The public prosecution has referred the accused to the court for trial.
According to investigation, a customs inspector searched the visitor’s bag in his presence, but did not find any prohibited items inside. When he searched the plastic bag the man was holding in his hand, he found food herbs mixed with some small bags containing marijuana.
The accused claimed that he received the bag from a person in his home country and was supposed to hand it over to another man residing in the country. The man feigned ignorance about the bag’s contents.
The prosecution charged the accused with smuggling and possessing 1.7kg of marijuana, demanding that he be punished with imprisonment, a fine and deportation.
