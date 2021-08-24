Crime and Courts
Logo
 
HOME > News > Crime and Courts

Dubai: Man caught at airport trying to smuggle 1.7kg of marijuana in plastic bag

Afkar Abdullah /Dubai
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 24, 2021
Reuters

The man feigned ignorance about the bag’s contents.


A 58-year-old African man was nabbed while trying to smuggle 1.7kg of marijuana hidden in a plastic bag at the Dubai International Airport. The public prosecution has referred the accused to the court for trial.

According to investigation, a customs inspector searched the visitor’s bag in his presence, but did not find any prohibited items inside. When he searched the plastic bag the man was holding in his hand, he found food herbs mixed with some small bags containing marijuana.

The accused claimed that he received the bag from a person in his home country and was supposed to hand it over to another man residing in the country. The man feigned ignorance about the bag’s contents.

The prosecution charged the accused with smuggling and possessing 1.7kg of marijuana, demanding that he be punished with imprisonment, a fine and deportation.

afkarali@khaleejtimes.com

Afkar Abdullah



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /news/crime/Security-guard-in-Dubai-fined-Dh5-million-for-robbing-money-exchange- macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1011,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 