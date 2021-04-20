Crime and Courts
Dubai: Man arrested for dangerous driving, not following police orders

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on April 20, 2021

The 21-year-old already has a history of criminal behaviour.

Police in Dubai arrested a young driver for failing to comply with the instructions of police officers and driving dangerously.

Listen to this story on 8@8 with David Light

According to a statement released on Tuesday, the Dubai Police in cooperation with the Sharjah Police, arrested 21-year-old A. A. for endangering the lives of other road users.

Necessary legal measures have been taken against the man, who already has a criminal record.

According to police, his reckless behaviours were in clear violation of the UAE Federal Penal Law No. 3 of 1987, and Law No. 21 of 1995 concerning traffic.

He has been referred to Public Prosecution for further legal action.

The Dubai Police affirmed that it will not tolerate violators who endanger people’s lives and those who refuse to comply with police orders.




