- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dubai: Man arrested for dangerous driving, not following police orders
The 21-year-old already has a history of criminal behaviour.
Police in Dubai arrested a young driver for failing to comply with the instructions of police officers and driving dangerously.
Listen to this story on 8@8 with David Light
According to a statement released on Tuesday, the Dubai Police in cooperation with the Sharjah Police, arrested 21-year-old A. A. for endangering the lives of other road users.
Necessary legal measures have been taken against the man, who already has a criminal record.
According to police, his reckless behaviours were in clear violation of the UAE Federal Penal Law No. 3 of 1987, and Law No. 21 of 1995 concerning traffic.
#DubaiPolice arrests young driver for failing to comply with instructions of police officers and driving dangerously pic.twitter.com/Kx2Uw0gRUv— Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) April 20, 2021
He has been referred to Public Prosecution for further legal action.
The Dubai Police affirmed that it will not tolerate violators who endanger people’s lives and those who refuse to comply with police orders.
-
Education
College admission worries of CBSE Grade 12...
School heads ask students to stay clam and focused as adjustments... READ MORE
-
Transport
UAE: Dh2,000 fine for parking your vehicle at bus ...
'To ensure a smooth traffic flow and the safety of the public' READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: ICSE schools all set for Grade 11 classes
The ISC exams remain postponed, the board clarified in a letter sent... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Seven steal Dh125,000 from bank customer...
Victim was carrying money, passport, 4 cheque books in hand bag in... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli