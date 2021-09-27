Dubai: Gang jailed for stealing 34 boxes of cigarettes, tobacco products
Dubai Court of Appeal upheld the conviction by the Court of First Instance.
The Dubai Court of Appeal has upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance against a gang that was convicted of stealing boxes of cigarettes and tobacco materials from a Dubai warehouse.
The group of 6 people, one of whom is a fugitive, were sentenced to 6 months in prison and a fine of D60,000 for stealing 34 boxes of cigarettes and tobacco materials from the warehouse of a trading company in Dubai's Naif area.
According to police investigation, the incident took place last February, when an official of a tobacco trading company reported the theft of 34 boxes of cigarettes and tobacco products, worth Dh60,000.
The police immediately formed and dispatched a team of CID officers to thoroughly investigate the case. Police reviewed CCTV (security cameras) footage to to identify the accused, locate their whereabouts and arrest them.
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Gang jailed for stealing 34 boxes of...
Dubai Court of Appeal upheld the conviction by the Court of First... READ MORE
-
Government
IGCF 2021: Former British press secretary...
Campbell advised organisations against going into crisis management... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Dusty, partly cloudy forecast for...
It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE Cabinet reshuffled: Meet the new ministers
Some of them are serving in the Cabinet for the first time, while... READ MORE
-
Spotlight
Dubai Safari Park opens: What's new, ticket...
The park houses a diverse community of animals from across the world READ MORE
-
News
IGCF 2021: 'Conspiracy theories are a long-term...
The session at Sharjah's International Government Communication Forum ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Private prayer rooms need prior approval...
Both existing and planned private or public prayer rooms are subject... READ MORE
-
News
IGCF: Influencer goes undercover to tackle social ...
Omar Farooq's social experiment videos have garnered more than 500... READ MORE
News
Dubai ranked fifth-best city in the world
26 September 2021
Rest of Asia
Man seeks divorce because wife doesn't bathe daily
26 September 2021
News
Dubai: Private prayer rooms need prior approval from IACAD
26 September 2021
News
UAE: Abu Dhabi's Hindu temple to last over 1,000 years
26 September 2021
News
Dubai: Get up to 80% discount as CBBC returns with big clearance sale