Dubai: Gang jailed for grocery shop robbery and assaulting owner

CID officers reviewed CCTV footage in the area to identify and arrest the culprits.

A gang of three expats have been sentenced to one-year imprisonment and fined Dh1,700 by the Dubai Criminal Court for a grocery shop robbery and assaulting its owner.

The court also ordered their deportation after completing their jail term.

According to police investigation, the case dates back to June 2020, when a grocery owner filed a report about being assaulted by a gang -- who also stole his money.

According to the victim’s statement, the three Asian expats had raped and beaten him before they stole an amount in his possession.

The police immediately formed a team of CID officers to investigate the case and identify the accused.

The team reviewed CCTV footage in the area to identify the culprits. An intensified search was initiated to arrest them at their residence. The three confessed to the crime and were referred to Public Prosecution.