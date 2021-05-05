- EVENTS
Dubai: 54 illegal domestic workers arrested during Ramadan
Federal Labour law can punish employers with fines of Dh50,000, jail.
Dubai Police has arrested 54 illegal domestic workers during Ramadan as part of crackdown on this practice.
The Dubai Police General Command warned members of the public, especially families, against hiring such workers who pose a serious risk to society.
Police said these workers are sometimes involved in theft or other crimes, and could be carriers of contagious diseases, including Covid-19, and hiring them endangers families and communities.
Colonel Ali Salem, Director of the Department of Infiltrators at Dubai Police, said the arrested domestic workers of different nationalities were working illegally in the emirate and urged the public to report such workers to authorities in order to preserve the security and stability of society. “Illegal domestic workers can pose a security risk to society and those dealing with them, They seek jobs at different households and get paid hourly so they make a lot of money in a short period of time,” he added.
Col. Salem said illegal workers usually sneak their way into new homes under fake names and without legal documents, thus violating laws and regulations for hiring this category of workers.
In April, Dubai Police had arrested 17 runaway domestic workers who were found to be absconding from their employers and working illegally in the country.
Col. Salem said Dubai Police’s crackdown on violators will continue throughout the year, adding that the drive is intensified during the holy month.
Hiring domestic workers in the UAE through non-legal channels is a penal offence, as the move is a blatant violation of the Federal Labour law and could have disastrous consequences for an employer. The Federal Labour law can punish an employer for hiring illegal domestic workers by imposing a fine between Dh50,000 and Dh5 million and also a jail sentence.
