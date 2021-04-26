Caught on camera: Two bicycle thieves face trial in Dubai court

Duo sold stolen bicycles to another man for Dh300.

Two persons of African origin are facing trial at Dubai Criminal Court for stealing three bicycles from buildings in a neighbourhood and selling them to an Asian national, who was willing to buy the stolen goods.

The police station, under whose jurisdiction the neighbourhood falls, received complaints from local residents regarding the theft of their bicycles.

Three persons filed complaints on consecutive days.

The thieves stole the bicycles by cutting the chain, closed-circuit TV (CCTV) footage revealed. The police identified the suspects on the basis of the CCTV footage.

A team from Dubai Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) traced the suspects and arrested the duo while they were trying to steal another bicycle.

The accused owned up to their crime during interrogation. The Asian national had bought the stolen bicycles for Dh300 in a bid to make a tidy profit.

Police are on the lookout for the buyer and the accused have been referred to public prosecution for further legal proceedings.