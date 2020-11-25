31 vehicles transporting goods fined for violations in Sharjah
The civic body also warned 21 violating vehicles and obliged them to renew their permit
As many as 31 vehicles transporting various kinds of goods were fined by the Al Dhaid Municipality for flouting rules. The civic body also warned 21 violating vehicles and obliged them to renew their permit for transporting food products and other materials from the department concerned.
Ali Mussabah Al Tanaiji, the director-general of Dhaid Municipality, said that the civic body, represented by the municipal safety and inspection departments, operations, and public health, carried out inspection campaigns on these vehicles plying within the city over a period of two weeks. Apart from food items, the goods being transported included excavation equipment and gathering materials as well as used oils. The vehicles were inspected to ensure that they have the necessary permits for transportation and do not violate the terms and conditions of the permit.
Al Tunaiji indicated that these campaigns come within the framework of the municipality’s efforts to follow the highest standards in transportation of goods and protection of consumers. The municipality's crackdown is directed at ensuring owners of vehicles transporting goods to comply with the stipulated safety standards, he added.
Al Tunaiji pointed to the importance of obtaining the necessary permits to transport goods and adhering to the items that are listed. They should renew the permit before its expiry date, and abide by the permitted activity to avoid penalties.
