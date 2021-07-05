Covid in UAE: Sharjah Police issue 21,266 fines for safety violations in June
Most violators found not wearing masks or travelling in a car exceeding 3-person cap
The Sharjah Police fined 21,266 people in June for violating Covid-19-related safety rules.
Major-General Saif Al Zeri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of the Sharjah Police, said the action has been taken during intensified campaigns carried out in residential, commercial and industrial areas in a bid to contain the spread of the contagion.
Patrolling units found that non-compliance with wearing masks was the most common violation.
Besides, the three-person cap on travelling in a car was flouted as well.
Hi-tech monitoring devices caught several people in indoor spaces, who were not wearing masks, despite suffering from fever and flu symptoms.
Several people were also issued fines for not maintaining social distancing.
Major-General Al Shamsi stressed that the police would continue to intensify inspections and awareness.
He appealed to the public to adhere to precautionary norms to keep the raging viral outbreak at bay.
