Covid in UAE: Now, pay taxi fares without cash, credit card

Users can also avail of limited-time payment vouchers through the app, which can be used to pay the fare.

From Sunday, taxis in Abu Dhabi will start accepting cashless payments, even if passengers don’t have credit cards.

PayBy, a fintech company, has collaborated with the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, to offer secure and convenient payment options to customers.

“This new feature reinforces levels of passenger safety using taxis, and enhances the quality of services provided to passengers through minimising risks of contracting the virus under the current circumstances,” the ITC said in a statement.

"This initiative fortifies efforts of the digital transformation process administered by ITC in collaboration with strategic stockholders, for the purpose of meeting consumer expectations and ensuring satisfaction through the use of e-purses."

A passenger can request to pay by scanning a QR code displayed on the metre screen. They can confirm the transaction by entering their password or face recognition in their smartphone. Both the driver and passenger will receive a notification once the transaction is successfully completed.

Credit card users can add their cards to their PayBy account and authorise the transaction when paying taxi fares. Those who do not have credit cards can top up their PayBy wallets with bank cards online or cash at kiosks and pay through the app.

In order to encourage passengers to use PayBy for taxi fares, the company will also distribute limited-time payment vouchers to users on the app, which can be used to pay the fare.

Taxi drivers will also be provided with payment success incentives to promote cashless payments.