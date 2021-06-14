Covid-19 in UAE: 'Vaccinated’ status not reflecting on Al Hosn

From Tuesday, residents need the pass to visit malls, hotels, parks, cinemas, restaurants in the capital.

Even as the ‘green pass’ requirement on Al Hosn for visiting public places comes into effect in Abu Dhabi from Tuesday, some fully-vaccinated residents complain the ‘Covid-19 vaccinated’ status is not showing on their Al Hosn app.

From Tuesday, those aged 116 and above, need the pass to visit shopping malls, supermarkets, hotels, public parks, cinemas, restaurants and cafes, among others.

However, some residents who have taken both the doses of Sinopharm and Pfizer vaccine - in the UAE or abroad - and the RT-PCR test, say they have been unable to find their status on the UAE’s official national Covid-19 vaccine registry.

Vipin who was working in Bahrain till mid-March is one such case. The now UAE resident took both the doses of the Sinopharm vaccine in Bahrain. Later, he moved to Abu Dhabi, but his vaccination status has not yet been updated on the app.

“Earlier, I was working in Bahrain. On February 16, I took my second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine in Bahrain. My vaccination details got updated on the official ‘BeAware Bahrain’ app. In March, my company transferred me to Abu Dhabi. Ever since my PCR tests are getting updated on the Al Hosn app, but not my vaccination status. Now with the entry restriction coming into effect from June 15, I want to get my status updated on the Al Hosn app. Otherwise, my PCR test is valid for only three days. And I shouldn’t be taking a PCR test twice a week as I am fully vaccinated,” said Vipin.

According to the different categories for the ‘green pass’ validity, an unvaccinated person can still enter most public places for three days with a negative PCR test result.

Abu Dhabi resident Megan who took both the doses of Pfizer-BioNTech from the US - where she is studying at a college = faced a similar situation. Megan is back with her parents in Abu Dhabi, but the ‘Covid-19 vaccinated’ status hasn’t been reflected on her Al Hosn app. She has called the helpline numbers of SEHA, NCEMA, and reached out to the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

“I am doing my undergrad in the US on a student visa. I took both the doses of the vaccine from Texas. I came here to be with my parents in May. My RT-PCR testing is getting updated on the Al Hosn app. I want my vaccination to be recognised by the Al Hosn app,” she said.

In some instances, the app doesn’t show that a resident has taken both the doses. Vicki, who took her first dose of Pfizer in mid-March and the second in the beginning of April from a health centre in Dubai, has been facing a glitch in the app ever since. “I took both the doses, but only the second dose has been recorded as the first dose in the app. They have missed my second dose. I have been trying for more than two months to get it fixed.”

Another fully vaccinated Abu Dhabi resident, who has also not got the status updated on the app, is looking to do RT-PCR tests for now.

“I have recorded my complaint with SEHA. I hope for a solution. I am fully vaccinated from March, but it is not showing in my app. Many like me will end up taking a PCR test every three days,” he said.

People seeking guidance can call 800 HOSN (4676) or SEHA 80050.

