Bring your ideas to Expo 2020, Dubai Ruler tells graduates of coders programme
The One Million Arab Coders programme was first launched in 2017.
The Ruler of Dubai has extended hearty congratulations — as well as a warm invite — to the graduates of the One Million Arab Coders programme, launched in 2017.
"Three years ago, we launched an initiative to train one million Arab coders and today we celebrate their achievement," said Sheikh Mohammed in a post on Twitter.
One million coders from 80 countries joined the programme led by the Dubai Future Foundation, which saw 100,000 successful graduation projects as well as 1,500 scholarships for high performers.
pic.twitter.com/hc6aPOdzZu— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) July 18, 2021
"We congratulate the graduates of the One Million Arab Coders programme and we tell them that what is coming is bigger," said the Ruler, who also invited the achievers to the "largest event in the world" this year.
"We invite them to participate with us in the Dubai Expo to launch new projects and ideas..." said Sheikh Mohammed, noting that great prizes have been allocated for them for this purpose.
However, the Dubai Ruler also went on to say: "The biggest prize is what you offer to your countries in the field of digital economy."
