- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Another minor earthquake felt in UAE, third one this week
The tremors that usually strike the UAE are relatively minor with a magnitude of between 2 to 5 and have no big impact.
A minor earthquake of 2.8 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded in Dibba, Fujairah on Wednesday evening at 8.34pm.
A 2.8 Magnitude Earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in Dibba Al Fujairah Coast at 20:34 , 26/05/2021 "UAE time” According to the NCM “National Seismic Network”— (@NCMS_media) May 26, 2021
This is the third minor tremor to have been felt in Fujairah this week.
On Monday, two minor earthquakes were felt in the emirate, according to the National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology. The first one, recorded at 4:54am, was of 3.1 magnitude, while the second one, recorded at 7.24am, measured 2.3.
A seismology expert Khaleej Times earlier spoke to said the UAE residents have no reason to worry as tremors of such small magnitude cause no major impact.
"Earthquakes have been happening in Dibba, Massafi, Khor Fakkan city, Oman Sea opposite Fujairah city and Kalba over the past 10 years. This is because of the movement of local fault in these areas," Khamis Elshamsi, Director of Seismology at the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) told Khaleej Times.
"The tremors that usually strike the UAE are relatively minor with a magnitude of between 2 to 5 and have no big effect. People here don’t have to worry."
The centre explained that by monitoring seismic activity in the area during the past 10 years, it has noticed that this activity ranges from light to medium and may occur several times during the year, which is considered a natural activity.
-
Education
Covid impact: More UAE universities offer...
Relief for incoming freshmen who have been anxious about their board... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE govt secures top rankings in global indicators
Emirati government is number one globally when it comes to the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Dubai schools can host graduation...
The KHDA said ceremonies can be held for students completing Grade... READ MORE
-
Government
Rare photos: Sheikh Zayed at first Abu Dhabi book ...
A nation is defined by its cultural wealth, not by material wealth:... READ MORE
-
Americas
US: 8 killed by employee in rail yard mass...
US President Joe Biden called the incident a 'horrific tragedy' and... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Exclusive: I do not believe in the word...
The iconic Indian boxer is aiming for her second Olympic medal at the ... READ MORE
-
Football
Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coach: reports
If confirmed, it marks the end of Zidane's second spell in charge of... READ MORE
-
Technology
Facebook lifts ban on origins of Covid
Shift in policy comes after months of targeting content that the... READ MORE
News
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt gets UAE Golden Visa