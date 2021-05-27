Another minor earthquake felt in UAE, third one this week

The tremors that usually strike the UAE are relatively minor with a magnitude of between 2 to 5 and have no big impact.

A minor earthquake of 2.8 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded in Dibba, Fujairah on Wednesday evening at 8.34pm.

A 2.8 Magnitude Earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in Dibba Al Fujairah Coast at 20:34 , 26/05/2021 "UAE time” According to the NCM “National Seismic Network” — (@NCMS_media) May 26, 2021

This is the third minor tremor to have been felt in Fujairah this week.

On Monday, two minor earthquakes were felt in the emirate, according to the National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology. The first one, recorded at 4:54am, was of 3.1 magnitude, while the second one, recorded at 7.24am, measured 2.3.

A seismology expert Khaleej Times earlier spoke to said the UAE residents have no reason to worry as tremors of such small magnitude cause no major impact.

"Earthquakes have been happening in Dibba, Massafi, Khor Fakkan city, Oman Sea opposite Fujairah city and Kalba over the past 10 years. This is because of the movement of local fault in these areas," Khamis Elshamsi, Director of Seismology at the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) told Khaleej Times.

"The tremors that usually strike the UAE are relatively minor with a magnitude of between 2 to 5 and have no big effect. People here don’t have to worry."

The centre explained that by monitoring seismic activity in the area during the past 10 years, it has noticed that this activity ranges from light to medium and may occur several times during the year, which is considered a natural activity.