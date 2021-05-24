- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: Two earthquakes recorded in Dibba Al Fujairah on Monday morning
The quake occurred at a depth of 5km.
Two minor earthquakes were felt in Fujairah early Monday morning, according to the national Met department (NCM).
A statement issued by NCM on social media said:
'3.1 magnitude earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in Dibba Al Fujairah on May 24 at at 4:54am'
The quake occurred at a depth at 5km, the statement added.
A second quake measuring 2.3 on the Richer scale was felt in the same region at 7.24am, NCM reported.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Mercury to hit 49°C; rain...
It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning. READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Watch: 2-year-old who got lost on UAE mountain...
Locals teamed up with authorities for the operation. READ MORE
-
News
Gold companies fined Dh450,000 each for violations
The violations included failure to adopt necessary measures and... READ MORE
-
Education
CBSE school heads in UAE urge for clarity for...
During Sunday’s meeting with Indian minister two options were... READ MORE
-
News
UAE job scam: 90 stranded nurses given jobs
41 health care workers have joined VPS Hospitals across the country. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pfizer Covid vaccine for children in Dubai: Who...
The Dubai Health Authority had announced on Sunday that kids aged 12-... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Leaders mourn the death of Sheikha Shamsa...
The courts of emirates have extended their condolences. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: 3 women jailed for using their children to ...
Begging is a punishable offence in the UAE. READ MORE
News
UAQ royal Sheikha Shamsa bint Majed passes away
23 May 2021
News
UAE: Indian worker commits suicide in Dubai