Ajman DED signs pact with ICO for charitable work

The Department of Economic Development in Ajman ‘Ajman DED’ signed an agreement with the International Charity Organisation ‘ICO’ in Ajman to take up charitable and humanitarian work.

This agreement, signed by Abdullah Ahmed Al-Hamrani, Director-General of Ajman DED, and Dr Khaled Abdel-Wahab Al-Khaja, CEO of the ICO, aims at enhancing joint cooperation to enhance charitable and humanitarian work, and establishing a culture of volunteering and humanitarian work, in order to achieve prosperity and happiness for the emirate’s community.

Al-Hamrani said: “Within the framework of its strategic vision to achieve comprehensive and sustainable economic development, Ajman DED pays more attention to its societal role in achieving prosperity and happiness for the Emirate’s community. The Ajman DED has been keen on a strategic partnership with the ICO, which is one of the most important and oldest charitable and humanitarian organisations in the emirate, which was founded in 1984. Both parties agreed to activate the societal role and implement cooperation areas reflecting their impact on local and global levels, in order to improve the conditions of the needy, achieve comprehensive development, and provide a healthy environment for a decent life”.

Dr Al-Khaja said, “Within the framework of its comprehensive expansive vision to serve the largest segment of the population, the ICO seeks to implement local and global initiatives and projects, in order to consolidate the UAE vision, in general, and the emirate of Ajman, in particular. In this framework, the ICO was keen to sign a cooperation agreement with Ajman DED, which is one of the important local government departments in the emirate with a vision of achieving comprehensive and sustainable economic development. It was agreed to implement many areas of cooperation to serve humanitarian aspects and charitable and voluntary works and ensure the well-being of the community and ensure a decent life for the needy.

