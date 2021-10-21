Abu Dhabi police reward good drivers with Expo passports, gifts

Happiness Patrol launches initiative to encourage road safety among motorists using rewards instead of penalties

The Abu Dhabi Police Happiness Patrol has launched an initiative to distribute Expo passports and gifts to motorists and other community members who are committed to adhering to traffic rules and regulations during the Expo 2020 Dubai activities.

People who received the Expo passports and gifts expressed great happiness and joy and thanked Abu Dhabi Police for their pioneering efforts in communicating and interacting with them on all occasions in a way that exceeded their expectations.

Officers urged motorists to always drive safely on the roads for their safety and the safety of other road users.

During the distribution of the gifts, the Happiness Patrol officers stressed the keenness of Abu Dhabi Police to adopt the best systems and mechanisms to enhance the traffic culture among various segments of society through programs that promote road safety to preserve lives and property.

The initiative is part of the force’s efforts to spread positivity among drivers and various groups of society, encourage them to abide by traffic rules, and consolidate the idea of rewards instead of penalties.

The force has affirmed its pride in the achievements of the UAE, which dazzled the world at the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai earlier this month.

