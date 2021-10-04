Abu Dhabi: Live shows back in full swing; 30,000 attend two major shows in September
The Capital hosted 'Disney on Ice' and 'An Evening with Russell Peters' with all safety protocols in place
Abu Dhabi successfully hosted two live events over the last month, attracting more than 30,000 people to 'Disney on Ice' and 'An Evening with Russell Peters'.
The success of the two international shows — held at Etihad Arena on Yas Island —was a testament to the Capital's ability to safely host live, large-scale entertainment events.
'Disney on Ice', the show's first performance outside the US since the pandemic began, enchanted audiences with 10 days of choreographed extravaganzas, narrating both classic and new stories.
The show featured the beloved characters from Disney's House of Mouse — Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy — and also included modern crowd favourites, such as Anna and Elsa from 'Frozen' and Moana.
The show won the hearts of children and adults alike with several stunning performances, including renditions of Moana's How Far I'll Go and 'Frozen's' Let it Go that were performed on rollerskates.
The emirate also played host to the ground-breaking show of the world-renowned Canadian comedian Russell Peters, who elicited big laughs from the entertained crowd.
"The outstanding success of these two fantastic shows is testament to Abu Dhabi’s capabilities and commitment to reigniting live events for the public in safe and secure environments,” said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, executive director of Tourism and Marketing at the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi.
ALSO READ:
>> For stand up comedian Russell Peters, making people laugh is a calling
>> Dubai Calendar: Andrea Bocelli, Neha Kakkar to dazzle tourists, residents in coming months
He added: “The firm appetite for our diverse entertainment events — which are attracting people from Abu Dhabi and beyond — is matched by the emirate’s comprehensive planning to make sure these events have the very highest standards of health and safety. With these protocols already in place, we have ambitious plans to bring even bigger and better shows to Abu Dhabi very soon.”
The impressive calendar of entertainment continues throughout the year and into 2022.
