Abu Dhabi ensures safety as Mina Plaza gets ready for demolition

U-turns on the main street of Mina Zayed have been blocked as part of the safety measures.

Next week, the old, abandoned towers in the Capital’s historic Mina Zayed area are set to be demolished, paving the way for an all-new wharf in the iconic port-side community.

Final preparations have been done and safety measures put in place ahead of the Mina Plaza Towers’ demolition on November 27, the Abu Dhabi Police said.

Bringing down the towers is part of the second phase of the mega project for the redevelopment of Mina Zayed. On Thursday, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and Modon Properties (Modon) revealed more details about the master plan. The Mina Zayed Wharf is being redeveloped as part of a comprehensive plan to revitalise the iconic landmark of the Capital.

Inaugurated in 1972, Mina Zayed has served as the main port in the Abu Dhabi for over 40 years. It has been distinguished as one of the regional pioneers in the maritime industry, playing an instrumental role in boosting Abu Dhabi’s international trade.

The authorities stressed that as part of the redevelopment project, the port area’s heritage shall be kept intact. For one, the architecture of the old fish market — which has served as the Capital’s main seafood hub for over three decades — will be preserved. Its interiors will be repurposed to accommodate new shops and other facilities.

Existing souks will be overhauled and a seasonal market shall be added. There will be a new fish market which will be situated near the existing one, a plant souk, a fruit and vegetable market, meat market, carpet souk, date souk, and a wholesale souk.

Work in progress

Existing shops and markets will remain open to public throughout the redevelopment period. Shops will be transferred upon completion of the redevelopment projects, without affecting the businesses in the current markets.

“We are very proud to embark upon this new milestone for the redevelopment of Mina Zayed. Following the successful demolition of Mina Plaza, scheduled to take place on Friday November 27, we look forward to advancing our plans in revitalising the historic area,” said Hamad Al Mutawa, executive director of operations affairs at the DMT.

Spanning over three million square meters, the expansive project is set to foster trade and investment operations in the capital, as well as support the urban development of Abu Dhabi while safeguarding the nation’s authentic identity and heritage.

Ahmed Al Shaikh Al Zaabi, Director of Delivery at Modon said: “The main objective of this redevelopment is to consolidate all the significant markets and souks into one destination within the retail hub of Abu Dhabi. The strategic enhancements will focus on remaining true to the culture of the historic area in hopes to build community pride and maintain Mina Zayed’s decades-long legacy of importance in the capital.”

