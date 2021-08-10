A-level results: UAE schools celebrate 100% pass rate as students exceed expectations

The standout results exceed the 2020 UK national average for A* grades by over 12 per cent.

Several schools in the UAE have posted an impressive 100 per cent pass rate in A-level results, after students began receiving their final scores today.

A-level examinations were cancelled this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Results, therefore, have been decided by schoolteachers on the basis of internal assessments over the past year.

Abu Dhabi-based Aldar Academies has notched up a commendable 100 per cent pass rate and 50 per cent of the candidates have obtained A* and A grades in all subjects.

Al Yasmina Academy is celebrating its best-ever A-level results with 48 per cent of grades awarded at A* to A, and over three quarters (77 per cent) have obtained A* to B. Meanwhile, Al Ain Academy also achieved 59 per cent of grades from A* to A.

Sahar Cooper, CEO of Aldar Education said, “We’re delighted with the results achieved by our A-level students. These grades are the highest to date for the group, and I’m immensely proud of our students for their hard work and resilience. This achievement is testament to everyone’s commitment to academic excellence at Aldar Education, where we’ve seen year on year improvement. I’m struck by the dedication of our educators and ongoing support of families and school communities. Congratulations to all our A-level students!”

Stephen Sharples, the Director of Education at Aldar Education, said, “This is an exciting moment as students of Aldar Academies join hundreds of thousands of young people across the world in collecting their A-level results. Our Class of 2021 have achieved our best ever A-level results and have secured spots at top tier universities worldwide.”

The tabulation of this year's A-level results was different from last year's system, which had triggered controversy and caused discontent among students and parents by using an algorithm that was eventually scrapped.

Nav Iqbal, Principal and CEO, GEMS Metropole School – Motor City, Dubai, said, “I’m pleased to celebrate our strongest ever A-level examination results. I’m delighted to say that there has been significant improvement since the previous academic year. This is testament to our hard-working students who, despite the challenges faced during the pandemic, performed exceptionally well."

The principal noted that 41 per cent of students at the school had achieved A* to A grades, 73 per cent achieved A* to B grades, and 89 per cent passed with A* to C grades.

"Our three highest achieving students gained three A*s and a B, two A*s and two As, and three A*s," he said. "Standout subject performances were recorded in Chemistry, Drama, Art and Economics, and we have seen an increase in the number of A* to A grades this year, especially in Mathematics (+48 per cent) and Chemistry (+29 per cent).”