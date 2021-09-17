A -4 degree Celsius run in Dubai’s scorching summer
Hundreds of residents join snow sports competition at Ski Dubai
Over 400 people decked out in their furs and ski boots to hit the snow white slopes of Ski Dubai at the Mall of the Emirates Friday.
Emiratis, expats and tourists, young and old, braved the -4° C temperatures to make splash at the second edition of the DXB Snow Run
This year saw a new 5km race - five laps around the course - with Hallvard Borsheim from the UAE topping the men’s category with a chip time of 29 seconds, while Pia Hansske of Germany was the fastest woman with a chip time of 35 secs. In the 3km run — three laps - Oliver Demain clocked an impressive 18 secs to win the men’s race, while Diana Gogitidze won the women’s race with a time of 26 seconds.
The first edition of DXB Snow Run last year was one of the first snow sports competitions in the world to be held post-lockdown. It was held as part of Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and Ski Dubai’s DXB Snow Week and attracted participants from 46 different nations.
DSC and Ski Dubai will host the 12th edition of the Ice Warrior Challenge, a popular endurance test which sees Ski Dubai transformed into a fun yet challenging obstacle course.
