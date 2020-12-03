News
5 UAE government jobs that offer up to Dh40,000 salary

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on December 3, 2020
Photo: Reuters

Let's take a look at some of the available job options in the country.

Dubaicareers.ae has published government job opportunities on their website, with many jobs offering a monthly salary up to Dh40,000.

With an array of government job openings, expats eyeing only the private sector should widen their search and check out the multiple work opportunities available. Let's take a look at some of the available job options in the country.

Head of Admin Services & Supplies Section

Job Category: Procurement

Employer: Professional Communication Corporation

Educational-level: Bachelor

Required Nationality: UAE Only

Monthly Salary: 30001-40000

Details here

Head of Finance Section

Job Category: Financial

Employer: Professional Communication Corporation

Educational-level: Bachelor

Required Nationality: UAE Only

Monthly Salary: 30001-40000

Details here

Muezzin

Job Category: Other Jobs

Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities

Educational-level: Secondary School

Required Nationality: All Nationalities (Priority for UAE National)

Monthly Salary: Less than 10000

Details here

Imam

Job Category: Other Jobs

Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities

Educational-level: Diploma

Required Nationality: All Nationalities (Priority for UAE National)

Monthly Salary: Less than 10000

Details here

Internal Auditor

Job Category: Audit

Employer: Professional Communication Corporation

Educational-level: Bachelor

Required Nationality: UAE Only

Monthly Salary: 30001-40000

Schedule-Time: Full time

Details here




