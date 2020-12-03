5 UAE government jobs that offer up to Dh40,000 salary
Let's take a look at some of the available job options in the country.
Dubaicareers.ae has published government job opportunities on their website, with many jobs offering a monthly salary up to Dh40,000.
With an array of government job openings, expats eyeing only the private sector should widen their search and check out the multiple work opportunities available. Let's take a look at some of the available job options in the country.
Head of Admin Services & Supplies Section
Job Category: Procurement
Employer: Professional Communication Corporation
Educational-level: Bachelor
Required Nationality: UAE Only
Monthly Salary: 30001-40000
Head of Finance Section
Job Category: Financial
Employer: Professional Communication Corporation
Educational-level: Bachelor
Required Nationality: UAE Only
Monthly Salary: 30001-40000
Muezzin
Job Category: Other Jobs
Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities
Educational-level: Secondary School
Required Nationality: All Nationalities (Priority for UAE National)
Monthly Salary: Less than 10000
Imam
Job Category: Other Jobs
Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities
Educational-level: Diploma
Required Nationality: All Nationalities (Priority for UAE National)
Monthly Salary: Less than 10000
Internal Auditor
Job Category: Audit
Employer: Professional Communication Corporation
Educational-level: Bachelor
Required Nationality: UAE Only
Monthly Salary: 30001-40000
Schedule-Time: Full time
