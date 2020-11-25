487 mosques in Sharjah to resume Friday prayers

Official urges worshippers to adhere to preventive measures and precautions.

A total of 487 mosques in Sharjah will resume Friday prayers from December, 4. The Sharjah Emergency, Disaster Management Team has issued a set of guidelines for worshippers to follow during the prayers to safeguard people against Covid-19.

The Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs (SDISA) had announced on Tuesday the readiness of the mosques in the emirate for Friday prayers. Among the 487 mosques that have been allocated in the emirate and its affiliated cities, 327 are in Sharjah city, 92 are in the central region and 68 in the eastern region.

For non-Arabic speakers

According an official, SDISA has also designated a number of mosques for non-Arabic speakers like Urdu, Tamil, Pashto, Malay as well as English.

The official has urged worshippers to adhere to preventive measures and precautions by bringing their own prayer rugs, wearing masks inside mosques and maintaining the mandatory 2-metre social distance.

Worshippers have also been told to adhere to the instructional signs that have been displayed on the floors at the entrance of mosques, as well as follow indicative signs between rows of worshippers.