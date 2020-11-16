30% discount on environmental fines in Ras Al Khaimah
The three-day discount is aimed at bringing happiness to the public on Tolerance Day.
Ras Al Khaimah
The department of public works in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah on Monday announced a 30 per cent discount on all fines imposed on environmental violations to mark the Tolerance Day.
The three-day discount - from November 16-18 - is aimed at bringing happiness to the public on this special day, said Ahmad Al Shehi, an advisor to the department.
“However, this discount is not applicable to heavy truck drivers caught while escaping from the truck weigh stations.”
It is applicable to all violations registered before the rolling out of this initiative, he added.
Records show that staff inspectors have issued thousands of tickets against a variety of environmental violations across the emirate since the beginning of this year.
“More inspection raids have been launched recently in different parts of the emirate, particularly natural sites, valleys, and mountains, he pointed out.
"These scenic sites, mainly at Jebel Jais, public beaches, and along the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed road, attract a lot of people from all across the country."
The judicially-empowered staff inspectors keep an eye on all these sites to ensure their cleanliness and serenity, he underlined.
"An SMS is immediately sent to anyone violating environmental laws."
The public is urged to cooperate with the 'Raqib' or 'Monitor' patrols, he pointed out.
“Illegal and anti-environment practices need to be immediately reported to the department hot free line 8008118 or via the smart app 'Kolona Rakib' - 'We All Monitor' - to preserve RAK's aesthetic image.”
