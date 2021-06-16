News
Indian expat wins $1 million at Dubai Duty Free raffle

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on June 16, 2021

Abraham Joyee won the raffle with ticket number 1,031, which he purchased online on May 27.


An Indian expat became a millionaire in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotions.

Abraham Joyee won the $1 million raffle with ticket number 1031, which he purchased online on May 27.




