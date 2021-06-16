Indian expat wins $1 million at Dubai Duty Free raffle
Abraham Joyee won the raffle with ticket number 1,031, which he purchased online on May 27.
An Indian expat became a millionaire in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotions.
Abraham Joyee won the $1 million raffle with ticket number 1031, which he purchased online on May 27.
-
News
Dubai: Maid arrested after posing on Facebook...
She had always denied knowing anything about the missing items. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
How UAE engages institutions to combat money...
An effective system to combat money laundering and terrorist... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Gang of four tortures man for three days...
They also 'threatened to kill his family back home', according to... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: New police unit foils illegal attempt to...
UAE law stipulates up to Dh500,000 for owning or breeding dangerous... READ MORE
-
News
Indian expat wins $1 million at Dubai Duty Free...
Abraham Joyee won the raffle with ticket number 1,031, which he... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 2,011 Covid-19 cases, 1,976...
The new cases were detected through 227,684 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Abu Dhabi busts rumours about cost of...
An official looking circular about 'revised' PCR test costs has been... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Al Hosn green pass: What to do if app shows the...
Technical snags, wrong data compilation are the likely reasons for an ... READ MORE
News
UAE: Pakistani doctor receives 10-year golden visa