UAE Jobs: Dubai's RTA is hiring; here are the vacancies
Walk-in interviews begin on Friday, June 11.
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will hold walk-in interviews to recruit taxi drivers starting Friday, June 11. (More details here)
Listen to this story and more on the 8@8 with David Light podcast
The five-day interviews will take place at the Dubai Taxi Corporation building located on Amman Street, Muhaisnah, from June 11 to June 15 from 4pm to 8pm.
Looking for jobs in the UAE? Apply here
The candidates applying for the full-time jobs should have two to five years' experience.
Interested candidates can also email their CVs to recruitment@dtc.gov.ae or WhatsApp it to +971565151791.
