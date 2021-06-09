News
UAE Jobs: Dubai's RTA is hiring; here are the vacancies

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on June 9, 2021 | Last updated on June 11, 2021 at 10.31 am

Walk-in interviews begin on Friday, June 11.


Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will hold walk-in interviews to recruit taxi drivers starting Friday, June 11. (More details here)

The five-day interviews will take place at the Dubai Taxi Corporation building located on Amman Street, Muhaisnah, from June 11 to June 15 from 4pm to 8pm.

The candidates applying for the full-time jobs should have two to five years' experience.

Interested candidates can also email their CVs to recruitment@dtc.gov.ae or WhatsApp it to +971565151791.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com




