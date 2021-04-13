News
UAE: Teachers’ licence test, registrations open

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 13, 2021
Authorities had recently made licences mandatory for all employees in the education sector.

Registration for the licence examinations of teachers, principals and other job aspirants in the education sector is now open.

The Professional Licencing Department under the UAE’s Ministry of Education (MoE) has started the registration process. The authorities had recently made licences mandatory for all employees in the education sector, starting next year.

A candidate seeking a teacher’s job would need to pass two tests to obtain a licence, the MoE said. One examination deals with pedagogy and the other is related to a subject that the candidate has specialised in. The ministry said the teachers from Kindergarten to Grades 1 and 5 have to appear for their examinations on May 22. School principals also need to write their tests on the same date. The tests for teachers from Grades 6 to 9 and Grades 10 and 12 will be held on June 19.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com

