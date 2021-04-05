Filed on April 5, 2021 | Last updated on April 5, 2021 at 07.34 am

UAE traffic alert: Stalled vehicle causes delays on Dubai road; police urge caution

Dubai Police urge motorists to find alternative routes.

The Dubai Police on Monday alerted motorists about a vehicle stalled on Al Khail Road towards Jebel Ali.

The police, in a tweet on its official handle, has warned residents of traffic delays because of the congestion on the road and have urged motorists to take alternative roads.

#TrafficUpdate | Stalled vehicle on Al Khail Rd. before Al Meydan Bridge, towards Jebel Ali. — Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) April 5, 2021

"Stalled vehicle on Al Khail Road before Al Meydan Bridge, towards Jebel Ali," Dubai Police said on Twitter.

The police also urged motorists to drive carefully and reduce speed.