- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE traffic alert: Stalled vehicle causes delays on Dubai road; police urge caution
Dubai Police urge motorists to find alternative routes.
The Dubai Police on Monday alerted motorists about a vehicle stalled on Al Khail Road towards Jebel Ali.
The police, in a tweet on its official handle, has warned residents of traffic delays because of the congestion on the road and have urged motorists to take alternative roads.
#TrafficUpdate | Stalled vehicle on Al Khail Rd. before Al Meydan Bridge, towards Jebel Ali.— Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) April 5, 2021
"Stalled vehicle on Al Khail Road before Al Meydan Bridge, towards Jebel Ali," Dubai Police said on Twitter.
The police also urged motorists to drive carefully and reduce speed.
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli