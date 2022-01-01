UAE leaders receive New Year's greetings

Sheikh Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receive congratulatory telegrams

By Wam Published: Sat 1 Jan 2022, 3:51 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received New Year's greetings from leaders around the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received similar messages on the occasion.

