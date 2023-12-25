UAE

New Year long weekend: Ajman announces paid holiday on January 1

Earlier, UAE ministry announced a 3-day weekend for private sector employees as well

by

Web Desk
Published: Mon 25 Dec 2023, 4:20 PM

Last updated: Sat 30 Dec 2023, 4:25 PM

The Ajman Human Resources Department has announced Monday, January 1, 2024, as an official holiday for the government in the emirate, on the occasion of the New Year.

Official work will resume on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Earlier, UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) announced a 3-day weekend for private sector employees as well.

UAE residents can expect at least 13 public holidays in 2024, according to a list announced by the country’s Cabinet last month. Four of the seven official occasions could translate into extended weekends, with the longest being a six-day break.

(With inputs from WAM)

