New Year long weekend: Ajman announces paid holiday on January 1

Authorities announced free toll in the emirate
The Ajman Human Resources Department has announced Monday, January 1, 2024, as an official holiday for the government in the emirate, on the occasion of the New Year.
Official work will resume on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
Earlier, UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) announced a 3-day weekend for private sector employees as well.
UAE residents can expect at least 13 public holidays in 2024, according to a list announced by the country’s Cabinet last month. Four of the seven official occasions could translate into extended weekends, with the longest being a six-day break.
(With inputs from WAM)
Authorities announced free toll in the emirate
New Year's Eve is usually marked in boisterous fashion with fireworks and aerial gunfire
Logistics and cleaning company vehicles are exempted
Food, film, Ferrari World... here are some fun ways to spend the last weekend of 2023
The monster fog that engulfed the country Thursday is likely to clear out over the weekend
January 1 is a public holiday and falls on Monday
Residents, visitors can watch fireworks across 32 locations
The call for ceasefire and scaling up of humanitarian aid has resonated louder among the residents