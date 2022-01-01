New Year kids: UAE welcomes first baby of 2022 exactly at midnight

Parents were delighted to welcome their little ones on a day that brings hope, joy and prosperity

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 1 Jan 2022, 10:44 AM

The first baby born in the UAE in 2022 was welcomed exactly at the stroke of midnight.

At Abu Dhabi’s Burjeel Hospital, three babies were born on the day the world rang in the new year.

Baby boy named Mohammed Ashar was born right at 12am to Indian couple Mohammed Abdul Almas Ansari and Asfiya Sultana.

Thrilled parents, Ansari and Asfiya, said they are happy and grateful to the Almighty for blessing them with a baby on the first day of the year.

“We were expecting the delivery to happen close to the New Year. Welcoming our little prince on this special day is a proud and happy moment. This is our third child, and the entire family has been waiting for this day. He brings new hope to our family,” said Ansari.

He thanked the medical and nursing staff for the care and service during the entire period.

Dr Pathukutty Mohammed, obstetrics and gynaecology specialist, who performed the delivery, is very happy for the family.

“The baby and the mother are healthy. The baby weighed 2,640 grams. We have been handling a lot of deliveries throughout the year. But receiving babies on the day when the world is celebrating and welcoming a New Year with new hope is a moment of joy and happiness. For us, it is the best and cherished way of welcoming a new year. We wish the family and baby good health, happiness, and prosperity,” said Dr Pathukutty.

At 12.01am, baby Sabrine Assegad was born to Moroccan couple M. Assegad and Imane Aissi. Baby girl Sabrine is the second child in the family.

Dr Fady Georges Hachem, consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology, who administered the delivery, is excited for the Assegad family.

“New Year is an occasion that brings hope, happiness, joy, and prosperity. We are delighted to welcome baby Sabrine and wish the family the best,” he added.

At 1.29am, a baby named Hmaid Hassan Alshaiba Alhattawi was born to Emirati couple Hassan Alshaiba Alhattawi and Ayesha Mubarak Almamari.

Dr Sausan Abdul Rahman, consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology, said the baby and mother are healthy and safe.

“We at the hospital are very happy for the parents on the birth of their baby boy. To be blessed with a baby on a special day adds to the happiness of the family. We wish the family and the baby a very happy and healthy life.”