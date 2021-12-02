UAE Golden Jubilee: Meet the first babies born on the 50th National Day

Baby Zayed wailed his way into the world at one minute past midnight at Ras Al Khaimah Hospital

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 2 Dec 2021, 9:11 AM Last updated: Thu 2 Dec 2021, 10:31 AM

The UAE welcomed its first baby born on the 50th National Day at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi at the stroke of midnight.

A baby girl named Methaa was born to an Emirati couple Muslam Lazem Muslam Almanhali and Muna Ali Ahmed, at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi precisely at 12am.

On this special day, the proud parents are delighted to welcome their newborn baby girl, their second child.

Methaa

Methaa weighed 2.65kg, the mother and the baby are doing well, doctors said. Thrilled parents said they are grateful to the almighty for blessing them with a baby as the UAE marks its golden jubilee.

“We have been longing for this since Muna became pregnant. This is our second child, and hence the entire family has been waiting for this day. It is a blessing that the child has been born when the nation as a whole is celebrating its Golden Jubilee,” said Almanhali.

He thanked the medical and nursing staff for the care and service.

Baby Zayed

Baby Zayed has become among the first to be born on the UAE's 50th National Day.

He wailed his way into the world at one minute past midnight at Ras Al Khaimah Hospital.

Born to an Emirati mother, Nawal Ahmed Al Shehhi, and Jordanian father, the baby weighed 3.7kg.

Zayed's father, Ahmed Abdul Ahmad, said, "It's double the joy for us as we celebrate country's Golden Jubilee as well as the birth of our baby on this special occasion. We have named our boy Zayed in remembrance of UAE's great founding father."

Hamid and Ali

At 12.10 am, identical Emirati twins were born at Burjeel Medical City in Mohammed Bin Zayed City.

Baby Hamid and Ali were born to Ahmed Al Kathiri, who said the entire family is thrilled.

“We were expecting the delivery to happen in the first week of December. But we never thought that our little princes would arrive on the occasion of UAE’s 50th National Day. They have made it so special. Welcoming twin babies on a historic day is an unforgettable moment for us. All of us in our family are overwhelmed. Thank you to Dr Rihan and the medical staff at Burjeel Medical City for their support and care,” Al Kathiri added.

Dr Rihan Saafan, director of maternity services, Burjeel Medical City, said, “We extend our warm regards to them and wish the best for the babies and the parents to have a healthy and happy life ahead.”

The hospital had three more Emirati babies born. Girls Hind Ahmed Al Marzouqi and Fatima Faisal Rahma were born at 12.01am, and 12.30am, respectively.

Khaled

Meanwhile, baby Khaled was born to the Rashed Alshehi family at 12.30 am in Burjeel Hospital. And at 1.06 am, the hospital witnessed the delivery of the third child. Baby Sheikha was born to the Emirati family of Fayez Hadi Almuhrami.

Dr Sausan Abdul Rahman, consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology at Burjeel Hospital, said the babies and mothers are healthy and safe.

Laly

Burjeel Royal Hospital in Al Ain welcomed baby girl Laly at 2.12 am. The baby girl born to Emirati couple Hussein Bin Gharib and Robab Ahmad Dorraei weighed 3.22 kg.

“We cannot be more overjoyed than welcoming our little girl on the special occasion. This time, it is more special because we are celebrating the golden jubilee of the UAE. As parents, we are so happy. Our family is also overwhelmed to learn about the news. She is a blessing and a special gift that God has sent us to add to our happiness,” said Hussein and Robab, who were thrilled to welcome their fifth child.

Dr Idris Mohamed Taisir Mohamed, consultant - obstetrics and gynaecology and Dr Amer Rania El-Sayed, consultant – paediatrics at Burjeel Royal Hospital, said, “Children are God’s gift, and it feels so special when they are born on a special day.”