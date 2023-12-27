Authorities announced free toll in the emirate
The Dubai Police will start closing roads for New Year celebrations from 4pm onwards on December 31, a senior official said on Wednesday.
Abdul Rehman Obaid Juma Al Falasi, from the traffic department at the Dubai Police, advised visitors and residents who are coming to the Downtown area and other popular locations to start their trips early and use public transport.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
“The closure of roads at all locations will start at about 4pm on December 31," he said.
Here are the timings, according to Al Falasi:
All the traffic from these roads will be diverted to the Sheikh Zayed Road.
The Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai's arterial highway, will be closed at 9pm to all kinds of traffic, he added.
Across the emirate, preparations for New Year's Eve are in full swing — with 32 locations marked on the event committee's security and action plan. These include Hatta, Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Festival City, and others.
“This year, we have given 30 supporting tents located in all these areas to give support and resources to whoever needed them, from food supplies and water to toilets and lost-and-found service,” Al Falasi said.
The Event Preparation Committee has started working on the New Year's Eve plan three months ago, holding several meetings with all partners such as the Roads and Transport Authority, Civil Defence, and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance. Fifty-five internal and external partners are serving on the committee.
In an interview with Khaleej Times, Al Falasi said nearly 1,300 vehicles will be deployed to cover all 32 celebration venues in Dubai. More than 10,000 police officers and volunteers will also be stationed across the emirate to support the civil defence, RTA and ambulances on New Year Eve.
“Come early and use more public transport rather than personal cars, as the RTA will be deploying buses to transport people freely around the events,” he said, adding that people should keep checking the Dubai Police social media platforms for updates and advisories.
ALSO READ:
Authorities announced free toll in the emirate
New Year's Eve is usually marked in boisterous fashion with fireworks and aerial gunfire
Logistics and cleaning company vehicles are exempted
Food, film, Ferrari World... here are some fun ways to spend the last weekend of 2023
The monster fog that engulfed the country Thursday is likely to clear out over the weekend
January 1 is a public holiday and falls on Monday
Residents, visitors can watch fireworks across 32 locations
The call for ceasefire and scaling up of humanitarian aid has resonated louder among the residents